Pittsburgh leaders announce project to alleviate issues with landslides in Mount Washington

PITTSBURGH — City leaders and several agencies held a press conference Monday to announce the start of the construction for the Mount Washington Landslide Remediation Project supported by PEMA and FEMA. It’s about a $13 million project.

This is part of a grant spearheaded by Mayor Bill Peduto and the city’s Mobility and Infrastructure Department three years ago.

The goal is to stabilize several slopes with retaining walls and other installations to protect homes and roads.

“We want the residents to be safe and we want people who visit here to be safe,” said Theresa Kail-Smith, Pittsburgh council president.

The city council president explained why this is so important for Mount Washington and the areas below.

“As they are watching the hillsides erode, it’s important that the city, the county, the state and federal government are all aware of what’s happening here,” said Kail-Smith.

More than five years ago, there was a major landslide along Greenleaf Street that caused debris to spill onto Route 51.

The construction on Greenleaf Street and Reese Street will begin this winter. Reese Street where officials said the slope movement threatens Emerald Park Trail.

Construction for William Street will likely start in the spring where in recent years there have been several landslides causing road closures and a home to be condemned.

The project’s chief engineer explained how they plan to do long-term stability on these sites.

“Specifically on Greenleaf Street, we will be using a technique for deep soil mixing where they will drill down into the soil, mix it up, cement into the soil and really stiffen it,” Eric Setzler, a chief engineer for DOMI, said. “Other sites on William Street will involve some silver beams and concrete panels.”

Construction for Greenleaf and Reese streets will begin after the New Year and during that time, leaders say part of Greenleaf Street here will be closed off for several months and a detour will be in place.

