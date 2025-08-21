Pittsburgh man accused of stealing nearly $400K from his grandmother

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man is accused of stealing nearly $400,000 from his grandmother over four years.

Online court records show William Mason, 45, is charged with theft by unlawful taking, financial exploitation of an older adult or care-dependent person, receiving stolen property and misapplication of entrusted property.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office claims Mason served as his grandmother’s power of attorney from August 2020 to August 2024.

The grandmother, whom the DA’s office describes as “incapacitated,” was placed in a nursing home in 2023 and has since accrued a past-due balance of over $65,000.

Investigators discovered numerous Cash App transfers and checks payable to Mason, along with ATM withdrawals, rent payments, various purchases and expenses paid through the grandmother’s account. They claim the amount of funds misused is $397,521.52.

“Our office has and always will be committed to protecting elders,” DA Zappala said in a statement. “To look at a care-dependent person as an opportunity for financial gain is a crime that we take very seriously, and we remain dedicated to enforcing these types of crimes.

Mason is expected to be in court on Sept. 15.

