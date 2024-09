PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man has advanced to the finals of America’s Got Talent.

Learnmore Jonasi, a comedian, is one of six acts to advance to the finals.

The finals will air on Channel 11, starting Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group