Pittsburgh man assaulted 7-Eleven employees, kicked an officer, police say

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man is behind bars after police say he punched two convenience store employees and kicked an officer over the weekend.

The manager of the 7-Eleven on the North Side told police Tyler Vick, 29, was under the influence when he entered the store just before noon on Sunday.

According to court papers, Vick was “asked to leave the store” when he didn’t have enough money to pay for several items, then started “screaming at the cashier.”

As Vick tried to go behind the counter, he punched the cashier in the face and when the store manager tried to intervene, Vick punched him in the head.

Court papers go on to say as Vick was running out of the store, he ran into an elderly customer, calling him “a racist slur.”

That’s when the customer “proceeded to swing his walking cane at Vick, striking him twice in the head...causing him to bleed,” according to the complaint.

Vick then ran back in the store and tried to hit the manager with a “large hand sanitizer dispenser”

When police took Vick to Allegheny General Hospital to be cleared to go to jail, police say he punched a hole in the drywall and ripped multiple medical devices from the wall, causing hundreds of dollars in damage.

He is also accused of kicking an officer in the groin.

Vick faces multiple charges including two felony counts of aggravated assault.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group