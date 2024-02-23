Pittsburgh man charged after drugs found in home with kids, police say

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man is facing a list of charges after law enforcement found a large amount of drugs in his home, where three children were also found.

On Thursday, Allegheny County Police Drug Task Force and Pittsburgh police executed a search warrant on Scott Rhodes’ Glen Hazel home.

Police found a gun, a large amount of crack cocaine multiple bricks of suspected fentanyl/heroin and a digital scale covered with drug residue, according to the complaint.

Three children, ages 9 and younger, were found in the home, investigators say.

Rhodes, 32, is facing several charges including endangering the welfare of children and possession with intent to deliver,

He was placed in the Allegheny County Jail, and bail was denied. A court hearing is scheduled for March 4.

