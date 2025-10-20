Pittsburgh man charged with aggravated assault arrested after not showing up for trial

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man facing aggravated assault charges has been arrested after he didn’t show for his trial, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Daniel Simcox, 34, was arrested in September 2024 by Pittsburgh police and charged with aggravated assault, burglar and terroristic threats. Police said that the charges stem from an incident where Simcox assaulted an “acquaintance” of his ex-girlfriend, slamming them to the floors, kicking them in the head and ribs multiple time while verbally threatening to kill the victim.

A bench warrant was issued for Simcox when he failed to show up for his non-jury trial at the end of July, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office learned that Simcox was living at a home along Broadway Avenue in Beechview and responded residence on Monday. Simcox was taken into custody and is now in the Allegheny County Jail.

