Pittsburgh man charged with impersonating a police officer after downtown courthouse incident

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man is facing several charges, including impersonating a police officer, after an alleged incident in a downtown courthouse.

Christopher Hall, 24, is being charged with impersonating a public servant, possessing a firearm or other weapon in a court facility and harassment after police say he was wearing a uniform indicating he was a Pennsylvania police officer when he showed up at the courthouse on Grant Street on Tuesday.

Police say Hall, who also had an empty pistol holster on his hips and handcuffs hanging from his rear waistband, attempted to walk into a courtroom while court was in session.

Hall appeared agitated and said he had to see the judge because it was a “life or death situation,” according to the complaint. He told an officer he was there to get his license to carry a concealed firearm reinstated. Court administrators told officers Hall repeatedly contacts the court regarding his motion.

After being told he had to have a date scheduled for court, Hall attempted to catch up with a judge as he was going to his chambers and told an officer he wanted to speak to the judge directly. When Hall was again told he had to wait for a motion to be scheduled, Hall said he knew where the judge was parked and would just approach him as he walked to his car.

Officers found a six-inch knife in Hall’s pocket and ammunition was found in his bag, according to the complaint. He was escorted to the entrance of the courthouse.

Hall is being notified of the charges via summons, according to court documents.

