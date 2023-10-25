Pittsburgh man charged with possessing, distributing child pornography

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man is behind bars for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography.

Stephen Michael Bollard, 36, was placed in the Allegheny County Jail and denied bail after police executed a search warrant on his Brookline home and found several hundred files of child pornography, according to the criminal complaint.

He is charged with 20 felony counts of sexual abuse of children, possession of child pornography and a count of criminal use of a communication facility.

Bollard is due back in court on Nov. 7.

