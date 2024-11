PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man will be competing on Jeopardy this week.

Chuck Rea will be on Tuesday’s episode of the game show.

Jeopardy airs every week day on Channel 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group