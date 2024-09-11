Local

Pittsburgh man competing in semifinals of America’s Got Talent on Wednesday

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Learnmore Jonasi "Auditions 1" Episode 1901 -- Pictured: Learnmore Jonasi -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC) (AMERICA'S GOT TALENT)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man is competing in the semifinals of America’s Got Talent Wednesday.

Learnmore Jonasi, a comedian, advanced to the semifinals two weeks ago. He was one of three talent acts to advance out of a group of 11.

Jonasi is a Terry Crews superfan and advanced to the quarterfinals after Crews pressed the Golden Buzzer for his comedy act.

The America’s Got Talent semifinals begin on Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. on Channel 11. The results will air the following day at 8 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Father charged after baby found unresponsive, severely injured in Bloomfield
  • The Waterfront to add 4 new businesses this fall
  • Bullet found on bus servicing Shaler Area School District
  • VIDEO: Lower Burrell pizza place holding fundraiser to help family who lost everything in fire
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read