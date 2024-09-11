Pittsburgh man competing in semifinals of America’s Got Talent on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man is competing in the semifinals of America’s Got Talent Wednesday.

Learnmore Jonasi, a comedian, advanced to the semifinals two weeks ago. He was one of three talent acts to advance out of a group of 11.

Jonasi is a Terry Crews superfan and advanced to the quarterfinals after Crews pressed the Golden Buzzer for his comedy act.

The America’s Got Talent semifinals begin on Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. on Channel 11. The results will air the following day at 8 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group