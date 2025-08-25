Pittsburgh man indicted on federal charges related to child sexual exploitation

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man has been indicted on federal charges related to child sexual exploitation.

According to the Department of Justice, Kevin Patrick Brown Jr., 25, of West View, is accused of producing, receiving, and possessing child sexual abuse material.

The indictment says Brown allegedly used, persuaded, induced, enticed and coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce a visual depiction of such conduct in August 2019.

Brown is also charged with receiving child sexual abuse material in the same month and possessing it in October 2021.

The potential penalties for these charges include a maximum sentence of up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The actual sentence would depend on the seriousness of the offenses and Brown’s prior criminal history, if any.

The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice in May 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. The project coordinates federal, state, and local resources to prosecute offenders and rescue victims.

