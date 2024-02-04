Pittsburgh man pleads guilty to possessing gun as felon during 2022 traffic stop

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man pleaded guilty in federal court to a firearm charge on Friday.

The Department of Justice says Dijuan Taylor, 22, pleaded guilty to a count of felony possession of a firearm.

According to the plea, Taylor dropped a loaded gun with an extended magazine during a Hazelwood traffic stop in November 2022. Taylor cannot possess firearms or ammunition because of previous felony convictions.

Taylor will be sentenced in May. He faces up to 15 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both, and up to three years of supervised release following his incarceration.

Taylor remains detained pending sentencing.

