Pittsburgh man sentenced to over 24 years in prison for robbery while on federal supervised release

PITTSBURGH — A local man was sentenced to over 24 years in prison for robbery and shooting a gun during a robbery, as well as violations of supervised release.

According to the Department of Justice, Deon Reese, 48, from Pittsburgh, took part in a robbery in which the victim was shot and nearly killed in March 2017.

The victim had extensive injuries from the shooting, officials said.

Officials also said Reese tried to obstruct justice by trying to convince the victim not to cooperate with the investigation and his prosecution.

The judge said Reese’s sentence was based on a number of factors, including the seriousness of the offense and his criminal history.

According to officials, Reese was on federal supervised release during the robbery.

The judge imposed a sentence of 22 and a half years in prison for the robbery charge and an additional sentence of two years for the supervised release violations.

