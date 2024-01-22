Local

Pittsburgh man will return for ‘Jeopardy!’ Champions Wildcard competition Monday

By WPXI.com News Staff

Daniel Moore, a contract compliance analyst from Pittsburgh, is among the contestants returning for the "Jeopardy!" Champions Wildcard competition.

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man is among the contestants returning for the “Jeopardy!” Champions Wildcard competition.

Daniel Moore, a contract compliance analyst, will compete on Monday evening in the quarterfinals.

The competition features 50 players who won one or two games last season, as well as four Second Chance competition winners, returning to compete for one of two $100,000 grand prizes and one of the final two spots in the 2024 Tournament of Champions.

You can watch Moore on “Jeopardy!” Champions Wildcard Monday at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 11.

