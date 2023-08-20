Pittsburgh man wins 9 live lobsters during annual Wholey’s competition

PITTSBURGH — A popular and iconic competition was held at a beloved Pittsburgh business on Saturday.

Wholey’s, in the Strip District, hosted its 5th annual Lobster Grab contest.

Participants get 60 seconds to grab as many live lobsters as they can hold.

This year’s winner, Steve Hunter, got nine.

Hunter said the hard part was holding onto his catches.

“They start flopping around and they start falling. I had a plan, but the plan went out the window as soon as they started moving,” Hunter said.

To participate in the competition, Hunter had to purchase a lobster at Wholey’s to get a ticket which was entered in a raffle. The owner of the winning ticket gets to participate in the lobster grab.

The record for the most lobsters grabbed is 12.

Hunter was allowed to keep all nine lobsters.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group