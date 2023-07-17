Local

Pittsburgh Maulers LB gets NFL tryout

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

San Jose State v San Diego State SAN DIEGO, CA - OCTOBER 21: Rahshead Johnson #8 of the San Jose State Spartans is tackled by Kyahva Tezino #44 of the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half of a game at Qualcomm Stadium on October 21, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Maulers linebacker Kyahva Tezino is getting an NFL tryout after his standout season in the USFL. Tezino is working out for the New York Giants on Monday, according to a report by Aaron Wilson of KPRC-TV Houston.

The 6-foot, 235-pound San Diego State alum was a stalwart playing next to Reuben Foster in the middle of the Maulers’ 2023 defense. Tezino ranked second in tackles and tackles for loss that included 13 tackles in the Maulers appearance in the 2023 USFL Championship Game.

