Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey recovering from COVID-19

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is recovering after testing positive from COVID-19.

According to his spokesperson, Mayor Gainey started feeling ill last week and tested positive.

His spokesperson also said he’s “feeling better” after completing a mandatory five-day isolation.

Mayor Gainey is scheduled to appear at an event Wednesday evening.

