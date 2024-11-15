Pittsburgh mother charged with abusing 1-year-old boy

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh mother is facing charges after police said she abused her 1-year-old son to the point where he had to be admitted into the hospital.

According to the criminal complaint, the 13-month-old victim was seen in public with injuries around his face and head.

The child’s mother, Sofia Udavcak, was contacted by police and told to go to the police station so an officer could look at his injuries.

Udavcak and her child went to the police station on Oct. 31. She told officers at that time that she lives with the child and his father.

Officers saw a quarter-sized bruise on the victim’s left cheek, the complaint said. He also had a small bruise in the center of his forehead, a scrape above his right eyebrow and a large, swollen bruise along his right temple.

Udavcak told police that all of the injuries happened when the victim fell and hit his head on multiple occasions, the complaint said.

According to court documents, the victim was diagnosed with a skull fracture and had to be admitted into the hospital. CYF then took emergency custody of the child.

Udavcak allegedly told a CYF caseworker than she withheld information. She said she was carrying the child into the apartment after a grocery trip when she dropped him onto the cement walkway. He fell on the back of his head and she did not seek medical attention.

A physician noted that Udavcak’s stories regarding the injuries did not match up with how extensive the injuries were, the complaint said. Later on, a physician told police the victim’s injuries were definitive and diagnostic for physical abuse.

Udavcak is charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault.

