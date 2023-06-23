Local

Pittsburgh native Jalen Hood-Schifino drafted by Los Angeles Lakers with No. 17 pick

By George Michalowski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Jalen Hood-Schifino Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) during the second half of a second-round college basketball game against Miami in the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink) (Hans Pennink/AP)

By George Michalowski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — One of Pittsburgh’s own is moving on to the highest level of professional basketball.

On Thursday night, Penn Hills native Jalen Hood-Schifino was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

He recently wrapped up a stellar freshman campaign at Indiana under head coach Mike Woodson. Hood-Schifino started 32 games for the Hoosiers, scoring more than 13 points per game en route to Big Ten Rookie of the Year honors.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Missing Titanic tourist sub: Debris found during search, USCG says
  • Woman killed in hit-and-run in McKeesport; police say man intentionally struck her
  • Multiple black bears spotted across Allegheny County; here’s where they’re coming from
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh proclaims ‘Austin Martinelli Day’ in honor of teen’s fundraising efforts for St. Jude
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read