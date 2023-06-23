Pittsburgh native Jalen Hood-Schifino drafted by Los Angeles Lakers with No. 17 pick

PITTSBURGH — One of Pittsburgh’s own is moving on to the highest level of professional basketball.

On Thursday night, Penn Hills native Jalen Hood-Schifino was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

He recently wrapped up a stellar freshman campaign at Indiana under head coach Mike Woodson. Hood-Schifino started 32 games for the Hoosiers, scoring more than 13 points per game en route to Big Ten Rookie of the Year honors.

