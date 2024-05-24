Pittsburgh offices, Citiparks facilities to close for Memorial Day

PITTSBURGH — City of Pittsburgh Offices and CitiParks facilities will be closed and garbage collections will be postponed on Monday, May 27, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

CitiParks operations will have adjusted schedules over the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend at Recreation and HAL Senior Centers & Mellon Park Tennis Center. Regular operations resume Tuesday, May 28, 2024.



Read Press Release HERE: https://t.co/TtiZ58BbAy pic.twitter.com/HUVvdnhIpk — CitiParks: Pittsburgh Parks & Recreation (@CitiParks) May 24, 2024

Garbage and recycling collection will be delayed one day.

Healthy Active Living Centers, recreation centers and the Mellon Park Tennis Center are closed Monday.

