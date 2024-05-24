Local

Pittsburgh offices, Citiparks facilities to close for Memorial Day

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Pittsburgh Skyline (WPXI) Pittsburgh Skyline (WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — City of Pittsburgh Offices and CitiParks facilities will be closed and garbage collections will be postponed on Monday, May 27, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

Garbage and recycling collection will be delayed one day.

Healthy Active Living Centers, recreation centers and the Mellon Park Tennis Center are closed Monday.

