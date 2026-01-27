Pittsburgh to open warming centers for bitter cold temperatures on Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh will have warming centers open on Tuesday as bitterly cold temperatures settle in.

Four active living senior center locations will be open for people in need of an escape from the chill. Those areas are:

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center | 1555 Broadway Avenue, 15216

This center will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center | 745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217

This center will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center | 720 Sherwood Avenue, 15204

This center will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center | 12th & Bingham Streets, 15203

This center is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Four recreation centers will also be open to help warm people up.

Those locations are:

Brookline | 1400 Oakridge Street, 15226

This center will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Magee | 745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217

This center will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Phillips | 201 Parkfield Street, 15210

This center will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Warrington | 329 Warrington Avenue, 15210

This center will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All other recreation centers and senior living centers will be closed on Tuesday.

