Pittsburgh organizations come together to serve 3-course meals to families during Holiday Banquet

PITTSBURGH — Thousands gathered at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center for Pittsburgh’s Holiday Banquet.

The three-course meal featured live entertainment and activities for kids.

The Dr. Jay Passavant Family Foundation hosted the event but several huge charitable organizations came together to bring the event to life. That list includes: , Bhutanese Comm Assoc, Casa San Jose, Latino Community Center and Light of Life Mission to name a few.

Organizers say the banquet is a fundraiser to help feed the city but they also want it to promote unity.

“Even amidst our differences, there is way more that can unify us and bring us together, so that’s the main goal is to bless those that we may not run into all the time,” said Amy D’Ambrosio, executive director of the Dr. Jay Passavant Family Foundation.

Over 2,000 kids were registered to attend the event, and 100 people volunteered to serve them.

Every family at the banquet went home with toys and a Giant Eagle food voucher.

