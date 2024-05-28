Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy unveils summer programming

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy unveiled a summer programming lineup including events from educational outings to family-friendly activities.

The Black Birders Weekend in Frick Park celebrates diversity and inclusion in birding. Participants can join naturalist educator Nyjah Cephas and special guest birder Eric Hall for guided birding outings on June 1 and 2.

“Our summer programming guide is a testament to our commitment to providing enriching experiences that celebrate the beauty of our parks and the diversity of our community,” said Director of Operations and Visitor Engagement at Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy Matthew Hileman. “We invite everyone to join us in exploring, enjoying, and preserving these invaluable natural resources.”

Other events include the Western PA Mushroom Club Meetings and Full Moon Forest Bathing sessions, which provide a sensory experience under the moonlit sky.

For families, Black Power Storytime will be held in the From the Slavery to Freedom Garden and a Juneteenth celebration will be held featuring stories and interactive garden activities. Additionally, Kids Days will feature free carousel rides, live performances and interactive activities.

Walk with a Doc sessions led by physicians from UPMC will offer health education and camaraderie.

The Parks Conservancy will also host community events such as World Refugee Day celebrations and the WYEP Summer Music Festival 2024.

Registration for select events is required and can be completed online. For more information and to view the full schedule, visit pittsburghparks.org/events.

