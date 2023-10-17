Local

Pittsburgh Parks holding screening of Barbie movie

PITTSBURGH — If you haven’t seen the hottest movie of the summer yet, or want to see it again, CitiParks has a pop-up event for you.

Pittsburgh Parks and Recreation is holding a special pop-up screening of Barbie on Friday.

The pop-up event will be at Schenley Plaza and the film will start around 6 p.m.

