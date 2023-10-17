Pittsburgh Parks holding screening of Barbie movie

PITTSBURGH — If you haven’t seen the hottest movie of the summer yet, or want to see it again, CitiParks has a pop-up event for you.
Pittsburgh Parks and Recreation is holding a special pop-up screening of Barbie on Friday.
The pop-up event will be at Schenley Plaza and the film will start around 6 p.m.
SPECIAL POP-UP MOVIE ALERT!— CitiParks: Pittsburgh Parks & Recreation (@CitiParks) October 16, 2023
BARBIE takes the screen on Friday, October 20, 2023 in Schenley Plaza!
Movie begins at dusk (approximately 6 PM)
Rated PG-13@Pittsburgh @PghEventsOffice @radworkshere pic.twitter.com/KGgzd8xvtz
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2023 Cox Media Group