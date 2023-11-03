Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni Association awards scholarship to Canon-Mac graduate

The Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni Association awarded its 18th annual scholarship to Canon-McMillan High School graduate Dominic Georgeou. The $5,000 scholarship, co-sponsored by the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation, is presented annually to a Western Pennsylvania high school senior for academic excellence and for providing leadership, sportsmanship and a positive attitude as a member of their school’s hockey program.

Students must have a minimum grade point average of 3.2 to qualify for the scholarship.

Georgeou, a forward, was a member of the Canon-McMillan hockey program from 2016 to 2023.

He started his hockey journey with the Little Penguins Learn to Play program, a youth hockey initiative supported by Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby. He was also a member of the Canon-McMillan Cross Country and Track Teams, Robotics Team, Chemistry Club and Engineering Club.

Georgeou excelled academically with Honor Roll High Honors and Distinguished Honors. He was a member of the National Honor Society and was recognized with PIHL Academic Awards, the PAHL Academic Award, the Rock N’ Roll Cup MVP Award and the Canon-McMillan Hockey Pride Award.

An active member of his school and community, he volunteered at the All Saints Greek Food Festival, the Whiskey Rebellion 5K Run, Jack O’Lantern 5K Jog, Canon-McMillan Freshman Orientation, the National Honor Society’s Food and Clothing Drives, and helped place Memorial Day military flags at Oak Spring Cemetery the past two years.

He is the son of Lucky and Beth Georgeou of Canonsburg. He attends Robert Morris University with a major in mechanical engineering and a minor in mechatronics.

