Pittsburgh Penguins announce Evan McFeeters as new Roving Minor League coach

PITTSBURGH — Kyle Dubas, president of hockey operations and general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, has named Evan McFeeters as the new Roving Minor League coach.

McFeeters will be integral to the Penguins’ player development department, working closely with the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL) and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL) coaching staffs. His responsibilities will include assisting with the development of prospects and players both on and off the ice.

“We are extremely excited to add Evan to the organization,” said Penguins Assistant General Manager Jason Spezza. “Evan has a passion for development, and in his role, he will help increase cohesion between our AHL and ECHL coaching staffs, further emphasizing the importance of our four-tiered approach to development.”

McFeeters brings over 15 years of coaching experience to the Penguins. Last season, he coached the Prairie Hockey Academy’s U18 Prep squad. Before that, he was with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League, where he coached Penguins 2024 second-round draft pick Tanner Howe.

McFeeters’ extensive experience in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) includes roles with the Canmore Eagles, Brooks Bandits and Sherwood Park Crusaders from 2016 to 2023. Notably, he served as Head Coach and Assistant General Manager with Sherwood and was part of a championship-winning team with the Brooks Bandits.

McFeeters also represented Canada as an Assistant Coach for Canada West at the 2022 World Junior A Challenge.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group