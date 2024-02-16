Pittsburgh Penguins claim Matthew Phillips off waivers from Washington Capitals

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins claimed forward Matthew Phillips off waivers from the Washington Capitals.

The Penguins said Phillips, 25, is signed through the 2023-24 season and his contract carries an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level.

Phillips appeared in 27 games with the Capitals this season, recording one goal and four assists. He scored his first NHL goal and had his first multi-point game on Oct. 16.

Phillips has played parts of three seasons in the NHL, split between Washington and the Calgary Flames, and has a total of five points in 30 career games.

The Penguins said Phillips has excelled at the AHL level, having played parts of six seasons with the Stockton Heat and Calgary Wranglers. In the AHL, he’s recorded 237 points in 265 games. He was also named an AHL All-Star in 2020 and 2023.

