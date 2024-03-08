Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jansen Harkins has hand surgery, will be out long-term

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jansen Harkins had hand surgery Friday morning, head coach Mike Sullivan announced.

Harkins will be out long-term while he recovers, Sullivan said.

Harkins has played in 43 games this season and has four assists. He came to Pittsburgh from the Winnipeg Jets this season, where he was drafted 47th overall in 2015.

