Local

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jansen Harkins has hand surgery, will be out long-term

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Pittsburgh Penguins v Montreal Canadiens MONTREAL, CANADA - DECEMBER 13: Jansen Harkins #43 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal in a shootout against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on December 13, 2023 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in a shootout. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images) (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jansen Harkins had hand surgery Friday morning, head coach Mike Sullivan announced.

Harkins will be out long-term while he recovers, Sullivan said.

Harkins has played in 43 games this season and has four assists. He came to Pittsburgh from the Winnipeg Jets this season, where he was drafted 47th overall in 2015.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man dies after shooting outside Allegheny County bar
  • Rochester-Monaca Bridge set to close for 2 months this summer; lane restrictions expected soon
  • New photo released of man accused of sexually assaulting woman near Pitt campus
  • VIDEO: Jim Roddey, 1st-ever Allegheny County Executive, dies at 91
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read