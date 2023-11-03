Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Awards scholarship to Mt. Lebanon High School graduate

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation awarded the 2023 Bob Johnson Memorial Scholarship to Mt. Lebanon High School graduate Austin Martin. The $5,000 scholarship, co-sponsored by the Pittsburgh Penguins Booster Club, is presented annually to a Western Pennsylvania high school senior for academic excellence, community service and for providing leadership, sportsmanship and a positive attitude as a member of their school’s hockey program.

Students must have a minimum grade point average of 3.2 to qualify.

Martin, a goaltender for the Mt. Lebanon varsity ice hockey team, served as one of his team’s captains during his senior year. He finished the 2022-23 season with a .911 save percentage, ranking fourth in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League (PIHL).

Martin played 56 career games and is a three-time PIHL All-Star and four-year varsity letter winner. In 2021, he led Mt. Lebanon to the finals of the PIHL Penguins Cup Playoffs for the first time in 15 years. He also helped the team reach the playoffs for the third consecutive year during the 2022-23 season.

He is the son of Dana and the late Jason Martin. He attends Ohio University and is pursuing a degree in special education.

