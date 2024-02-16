Pittsburgh Penguins game to be transformed into live animated broadcast

BOSTON — The Pittsburgh Penguins might look a little more animated during an upcoming game.

The Penguins announced their game against the Boston Bruins on March 9 will be an NHL Big City Greens Classic, which is a live, animated NHL game telecast.

Big City Greens, hockey style.



The Penguins will take on the Bruins on a live, animated telecast on March 9.



This is the second NHL Big City Greens Classic, with the first being last year’s game featuring the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers.

The NHL said the alternate presentation of the game will feature real-time virtually recreated animation of players and teams. It will leverage tracking technology to recreate action on the ice as it’s happening.

The animated game will be broadcast on ESPN+, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney+ at 3 p.m.

