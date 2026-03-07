Pittsburgh Penguins General Manager Kyle Dubas speaks on trade deadline, Malkin ejection

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The NHL trade deadline has come and gone and it was pretty quiet for the Penguins as they prepare for a playoff push.

Sitting in a playoff position, some figured the Penguins would add at this year’s trade deadline.

Instead, the story is more about what the penguins didn’t do.

This is the only trade the team made today - sending a 2026 third-round pick to the Red Wings in exchange for a young forward, Elmer Soderblom.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh Penguins trade for big winger from Detroit

General Manager Kyle Dubas said he’s happy with where they’re at, given the number of moves they’ve made throughout the season.

We’re also expecting to hear from NHL Player Safety in the coming hours.

Evgeni Malkin has a hearing over this slash to the head and neck of Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin last night.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Penguins’ Malkin given major penalty for slashing Sabres defenseman Dahlin

Malkin received a game misconduct and was ejected.

He’s been suspended twice in his career and is likely facing a third time.

Dubas was asked what went through his mind when he saw the penalty with the trade deadline just hours away.

“At first, you’re a little emotional about what the impact on the team will be. I think it’s my job to immediately get away from that and get back to what’s the plan? What do we have already?” Dubas said. “Rather than okay, totally switch the plan, you don’t know what the repercussions are going to be. You don’t know how long Sid is going to be out for. So rather than being reactionary, I think you just can’t do that in that position as much as you may want to.”

Sidney Crosby practiced with his team on Friday for the first time since he was injured in the Olympics.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group