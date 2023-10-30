Pittsburgh Penguins to honor Adam Johnson at Monday’s game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins will honor the late Adam Johnson during Monday night’s game.

Johnson died after an on-ice incident over the weekend in England.

The team will wear an “AJ 47″ decal on their helmets in honor of their former teammate.

