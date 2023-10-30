Local

Pittsburgh Penguins to honor Adam Johnson at Monday’s game

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Pittsburgh Penguins to honor Adam Johnson at Monday’s game Credit: Pittsburgh Penguins

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins will honor the late Adam Johnson during Monday night’s game.

Johnson died after an on-ice incident over the weekend in England.

>>> Former Penguins forward Adam Johnson dies after on-ice incident

The team will wear an “AJ 47″ decal on their helmets in honor of their former teammate.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW


TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2023 Cox Media Group

”Steelers

Most Read