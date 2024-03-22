Pittsburgh Penguins to host fourth annual Pride Game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins will host their fourth annual Pride Game on March 26 when the team hosts the Carolina Hurricanes at PPG Paints Arena at 7 p.m.

Fans can connect with local organizations tied to the LGBTQ+ community in Western Pennsylvania in the Pride Zone, located on the concourse of PPG Paints Arena behind the Captain Morgan Club. Organizations such as Three Rivers Business Alliance Foundation, the Hugh Lane Wellness Foundation, Steel City Softball League and Pittsburgh Tigers will be in attendance and have information tables.

The United by Hockey Mobile Museum, a free fan experience celebrating hockey’s trailblazers, will be outside PPG Paints Arena on Logan St. between Wylie Ave and Centre Avenue. Before the Pride Game, the Mobile Museum will be open to the public from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Fans do not need a ticket to the game to visit the Mobile Museum.

The Penguins Foundation will hold an online auction featuring autographed rainbow jerseys, autographed Pride pucks and more. The auction kicks off at noon on March 26 and runs through noon on April 2. Once live, fans may bid at pens.givesmart.com. The Penguins Foundation will also be selling warmup pucks outside of Section 104 throughout the Pride Game. Proceeds from the auction and warmup puck sales support local LGBTQ+ organizations.

The Pride Game will feature LaTrea Rembert, a cast member of Fam Ham and teacher at Pittsburgh CLO and Pittsburgh Musical Theater, singing the National Anthem. Iceburgh will wear a specialty Pride Game jersey and Penguins Pride merchandise will be available at PensGear.com and at local PensGear outlets.

Sidney Crosby’s charity suite will welcome Proud Haven to the Pride Game, which is an organization that provides a safe shelter for LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness in Pittsburgh.

Tickets for the Penguins’ Pride Game are available to the LGBTQ+ community and allies through a special offer here. The first 500 fans to purchase tickets will receive a Pride drawstring bag.

To learn more about the Penguins Pride game, visit penguinspride.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group