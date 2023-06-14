Pittsburgh Penguins name new assistant general manager

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have named Jason Spezza as assistant general manager.

Spezza will report directly to President of Hockey Operations Kyle Dubas and assist club management in all hockey operations departments.

“After a decorated playing career, Jason fully immersed himself on the management side of the game learning all facets of hockey operations this past season while with Toronto,” said Dubas in a news release. “He showed tremendous work ethic, curiosity, and ability to build relationships throughout all departments at the team facility. His move from the roster to the front office staff also helped make the hockey operations department, coaching staff and playing roster a more cohesive and collaborative unit. We are thrilled to have Jason join the Pittsburgh Penguins today as he will add a great perspective to our Club, and we are excited to watch him reach his potential in management.”

Spezza, who retired from a 19-year NHL career in 2022, spent last season with Dubas and the Toronto Maple Leafs as the special assistant to the general manager.

