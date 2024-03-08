Pittsburgh Penguins trade defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to New York Rangers for draft pick

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded Chad Ruhwedel to the New York Rangers for a draft pick.

The Penguins receive a 4th-round draft pick in 2027 in exchange for the undrafted defenseman.

The Penguins have acquired a 2027 fourth-round draft pick from the New York Rangers in exchange for defenseman Chad Ruhwedel. pic.twitter.com/5PLREYL2CI — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 8, 2024

Ruhwedel, 33, spent the last eight seasons with the Pens and won the Stanley Cup with them in 2017.

>> Pittsburgh Penguins trade Jake Guentzel to Carolina Hurricanes

This season, Ruhwedel skated in 47 games and tallied one goal and three assists. In 359 games total, he has 13 goals and 36 assists and has a plus-minus of -7.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group