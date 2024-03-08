Local

Pittsburgh Penguins trade defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to New York Rangers for draft pick

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH, PA: Chad Ruhwedel of the Penguins skates during the third period in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) 

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded Chad Ruhwedel to the New York Rangers for a draft pick.

The Penguins receive a 4th-round draft pick in 2027 in exchange for the undrafted defenseman.

Ruhwedel, 33, spent the last eight seasons with the Pens and won the Stanley Cup with them in 2017.

>> Pittsburgh Penguins trade Jake Guentzel to Carolina Hurricanes

This season, Ruhwedel skated in 47 games and tallied one goal and three assists. In 359 games total, he has 13 goals and 36 assists and has a plus-minus of -7.

