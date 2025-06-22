Pittsburgh Pirates beat by Rangers as Mitch Keller falls to 1-10; offense can’t score for him

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ offense has been bad for much of the season, but it’s been particularly dormant when Mitch Keller pitches.

That trend continued on Saturday at PNC Park as the Pirates have now dropped six of their last seven following a 3-2 loss to the Texas Rangers.

For the second game in a row, the Rangers (38-39) took advantage of a Pirates’ outfield miscue. After Ezequiel Duran walked to begin the third, Kyle Higashioka singled to left, but the ball skipped past Adam Frazier which allowed Duran to score from first.

The Pirates (30-48) tied the game in the bottom of the fifth on an Oneil Cruz sac fly, only to give the Rangers the lead right back.

Corey Seager singled home a run off Keller in the top of the sixth, and Marcus Semien put Texas ahead 3-1 with a sac fly to center. Keller (1-10) took yet another loss after allowing three runs (two earned) in 5.2 innings pitched.

