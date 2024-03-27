Pittsburgh Pirates, PNC Bank announce winners of small business support program

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates and PNC Bank have announced this year’s winners of the Going to Bat for Small Business program.

The program provides support to small businesses that make positive impacts on the community.

Each business receives a marketing package valued up to $100,000 and an additional $5,000.

“These entrepreneurs demonstrated not just a drive to grow their businesses, but also a desire to create opportunities and bring about impactful change in their communities,” said Pirates President Travis Williams. “Bob [Nutting]’s initial vision for this program was to provide a platform for small local businesses to achieve these goals. We are proud to team up with PNC to recognize these businesses and to provide them with resources that will help them to do so.”

The recipients were selected by a panel after providing a plan of how the program could help their business grow.

The recipients are:

Los Sabrosos Dance Co.

TerraGreen

Spectrum Fudge

Pyramid Pgh Marketing & Advertising Agency

Davis Consulting Solutions

Bumbleberry Farms

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group