Pittsburgh Pirates trade Ke’Bryan Hayes to Reds for reliever, infield prospect

The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded Gold Glove third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes to the division-rival Cincinnati Reds, a source confirmed to Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Hayes, is in the fourth year of an eight-year, $70 million contract extension signed shortly after the start of the 2022 season.

The 28-year-old was in his sixth overall season with the Pirates after they selected him with the 32nd pick of the 2015 draft out of Concordia Lutheran High School in Texas.

In 576 career games with the Pirates, Hayes posted a .254/.307/.369 batting line with 101 doubles, 16 triples, 39 home runs, 212 RBI and 61 stolen bases. His best season came in 2023, when he hit .271 with a .762 OPS while setting career-highs in doubles (31), triples (7), home runs (15) and RBI (61).

In return for Hayes, the Pirates will get left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers and infield prospect Sammy Stafura.

