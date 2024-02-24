Pittsburgh Polar Plunge sets Special Olympics Pennsylvania record

PITTSBURGH — Those who braved the cold temperatures and even colder water at the Polar Plunge events at Acrisure Stadium helped set a fundraising record.

Special Olympics Pennsylvania says for the first time in the non-profit’s history, a single fundraiser raised more than $1 million.

The original goal was for the Pittsburgh Polar Plunge to raise $750,000.

“Because of our incredible community, we achieved this remarkable milestone. Together, we have raised over a million dollars to support athletes all across the Three Rivers Region. This is what it’s all about,” Special Olympics Pennsylvania said.

Money raised from polar plunge events across Pennsylvania each year supports Special Olympics Pennsylvania athletes by funding operating costs.





