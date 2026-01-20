Pittsburgh Police accepting donations for 2026 Winter Clothing Drive benefiting crisis program

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are accepting donations for their upcoming 2026 Winter Clothing Drive.

The drive benefits “resolve Crisis Services,” a free program that is available to all Allegheny County residents 24-hours a day every day of the year. It’s the result of a partnership between Allegheny County and UPMC’s Western Psychiatric Hospital, according to its website, and has resources available for anyone in an emergency.

On Friday, residents can begin donating new underwear, socks, bras, and gently used gloves, scarves and coats of all sizes. The bureau said serviceable items outside of that list could still be accepted.

Donations are accepted at the following locations:

Police headquarters - 1203 Western Ave

Zone 1 - 1501 Brighton Rd

Zone 2 - 2000 Centre Ave

Zone 3 - 830 E Warrington Ave

Zone 4 - 5858 Northumberland St

Zone 5 - 1401 Washington Blvd

Zone 6 - 312 S Main St

Downtown Public Safety Center - 439 Wood St

Northview Heights Calvin M. Hall Public Safety Center - 443 Mt Pleasant Rd

The last day to donate is Feb. 28.

Click here to learn more about resolve Crisis Services.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group