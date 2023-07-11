Local

Pittsburgh police ask for public’s help to find missing 12-year-old

By WPXI.com News Staff

Ja-Kaylha Clayton-Davis Ja-Kaylha Clayton-Davis

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing girl.

Ja-Kaylha Clayton-Davis is 12 years old. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair with a brown streak in the ponytail.

Clayton-Davis was last seen Monday evening in the Lincoln-Larimer area when she left home. She is known to spend time between Lincoln-Larimer and the East Liberty Target.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800 or 911.

