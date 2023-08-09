Local

Pittsburgh police ask for public’s help to locate missing 76-year-old woman

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 76-year-old woman.

Geraldine Kelly is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen at UPMC Shadyside Hospital on Aug. 8 while visiting a family member.

Kelly was last wearing an orange cardigan sweater, blue and white jeans, and pink and white Crocs. She may be carrying a brown purse.

She does not have a phone with her and she could be trying to get home to North Braddock.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800 or 911.

