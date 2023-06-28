Pittsburgh police ask for public’s help locating 11-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 11-year-old girl. She is considered at risk due to her age.

Teaja Parrotte is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair styled with two puff-ball ponytails and two small braids in front of her face.

She was reported missing on June 27 from her mother’s home. She has several school friends in her neighborhood in the Hill District and is likely still in the area.

Teaja was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts should call 412-323-7800 or 911.

