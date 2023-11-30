Local

Pittsburgh police asking for help finding missing 26-year-old man who may be at risk

Isiah Evans, 26, was last seen on Nov. 29 in the 400 block of Parklow Street.

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing man who may be at risk and is possibly in need of medical attention.

Isiah Evans, 26, was last seen on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Parklow Street in Knoxville.

Evans is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he’s believed to have been last wearing all black clothing, a black denim coat with black fur on the collar and grey Nike shoes with black and red trim.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.

