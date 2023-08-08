Pittsburgh police asking for help finding missing 27-year-old woman

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 27-year-old woman who was last heard from on Sunday.

Police said Loriel Parr left her home in the 2600 block of Glasgow Street in Sheraden on Aug. 6. Her family and friends have had no contact with her since, and police say her phone also appears to be disconnected.

Parr is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall with brown eyes. She is diagnosed with epilepsy and takes anti-seizure medication.

Police are asking that anyone who might have information on her whereabouts to please contact them immediately at 412-323-7141 or dial 911.

Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.



Loriel Parr, 27, is 5'3", 120, with brown eyes. She left her home in the 2600 block of Glasgow St. on August 6 and her family and friends have had no contact with her since.



More here ➡️ https://t.co/kbQ0Uhtrqf pic.twitter.com/uV0wFkOLeA — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) August 8, 2023

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group