Pittsburgh police asking for public’s help to find missing, at risk teenager

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing and at risk teenage girl.

Cassandra Smith, 17, was last seen in the area of the Pittsburgh Science & Technology Academy on Thackeray Avenue in Oakland at 1 p.m. on Sept. 14.

Police said Smith is 5 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. She’s described as having brown curly hair and brown eyes with several nose piercings.

Smith was last seen wearing a dark gray, long-sleeved hoodie and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

