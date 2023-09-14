Local

Pittsburgh police asking for public’s help to find missing, at risk teenager

By WPXI.com News Staff

Cassandra Smith - WPXI Cassandra Smith - WPXI

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing and at risk teenage girl.

Cassandra Smith, 17, was last seen in the area of the Pittsburgh Science & Technology Academy on Thackeray Avenue in Oakland at 1 p.m. on Sept. 14.

Police said Smith is 5 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. She’s described as having brown curly hair and brown eyes with several nose piercings.

Smith was last seen wearing a dark gray, long-sleeved hoodie and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold in Allegheny County
  • Wife of worker who fell from roof, died in Robinson Township working to keep legacy alive
  • Woman charged with arson for allegedly starting fire in East Liberty Whole Foods stairwell
  • North Side residents voice concerns about Allegheny General Hospitalâ€™s expansion plans
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read