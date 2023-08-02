Local

Pittsburgh police asking for public’s help to find missing woman

By WPXI.com News Staff

Dominique Durrett - WPXI Dominique Durrett - WPXI

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Dominique Durrett, 27, was last seen in Sheraden on July 31.

Durrett is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asking to called (412) 323-7141 or 911.

