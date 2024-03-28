Pittsburgh police investigating after yard signs defaced in Squirrel Hill

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after yard signs were defaced or destroyed in Squirrel Hill.

Detectives have video evidence given to them by private citizens, police said.

Police are encouraging victims to call 911 to report it and share any video evidence.

There are no suspects at this time, but police said they are working with state and federal partners and have increased patrols in the area.

