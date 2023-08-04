Man found shot inside Pittsburgh home; police looking for suspect

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after a man was found shot inside a Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar home early Friday.

At 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of Dean Street for a 17-round ShotSpotter notification, followed by a 911 call for a person shot.

They found a 35-year-old man on the first floor of a home with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was alert and talking to police. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The three other occupants of the home, including two children, were not hurt, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety report.

Several shell casings were recovered at the scene and there was damage to the house from gunfire.

A witness said they saw a possible suspect fleeing the area on foot carrying a backpack.

Police are investigating.

