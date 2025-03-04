Pittsburgh police K-9 Jr. dies after short illness

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police say they lost a valued member of the force when one of their K-9s died on Monday.

The bureau said K-9 Jr. died after a short illness and a diagnosis of declining health.

K-9 Jr. came to Pittsburgh in 2016 but officially hit the streets in late December of that year. He’s been partnered with Officer Thomas (Casey) Lockard since 2019.

The bureau says K-9 Jr. was one of their best dogs.

“During in-service training he was consistently at the top of his game, whether it be performing odor work (explosives detection) or patrol work. He hit like a freight train and any of the current K9 handlers would agree he was one of the best in the business,” the bureau’s post remember Jr. said in part.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group